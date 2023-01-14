Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 1.6%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 5,685,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,034,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Guild Esports Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £8.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Guild Esports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.