Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 15,679,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

