Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Up 13.2%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Trading Up 13.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

