Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Trading Down 2.0 %

LTRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 86,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.24. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 283,760 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Lantronix by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

