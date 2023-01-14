Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $194.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,459,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,389,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00343193 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.