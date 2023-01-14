Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $194.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,459,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,389,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00343193 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
