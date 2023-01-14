Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96. 1,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.
