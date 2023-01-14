Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Up 2%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

