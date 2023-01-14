Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 0.9%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.21 ($2.38) and last traded at €2.21 ($2.38). Approximately 10,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.23 ($2.40).

Medigene Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.23 and a 200-day moving average of €2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

