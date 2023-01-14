MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $61.65 million and approximately $129,603.17 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

