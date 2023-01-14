Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 623,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 679,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Muscle Maker Stock Down 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

About Muscle Maker

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Muscle Maker stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Muscle Maker worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

