Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 623,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 679,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Muscle Maker Stock Down 8.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.18.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.
About Muscle Maker
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
