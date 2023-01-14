Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Noah stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,960. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noah by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.