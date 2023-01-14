Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $0.26

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $84.32 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,088,731 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.