Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Price Performance

Partner Communications stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

About Partner Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 89.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.