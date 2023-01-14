Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
