PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %
PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. 4,716,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,325. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.
PepsiCo Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.