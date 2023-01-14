PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. 4,716,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,325. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

