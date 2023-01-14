Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.81

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $11.81 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,924.25 or 0.09222539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,196 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.