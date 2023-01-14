Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. 79,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 53,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 519.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

