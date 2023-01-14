Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. 79,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 53,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Rafael Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.71.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 519.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
