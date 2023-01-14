ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Up 1.7%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.