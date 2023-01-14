ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Up 1.7%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.
ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.
