Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 2,329,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,600,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Rubius Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
