Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 2,329,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,600,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Rubius Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics

About Rubius Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 75.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

