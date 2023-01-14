Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

