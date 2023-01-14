SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Tops $2.44 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

