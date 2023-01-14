Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.6 %

Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.