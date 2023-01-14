TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 406,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,456. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

