UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 1.2%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.12 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.03). 43,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 123,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £149.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,192.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.29.
UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at UP Global Sourcing
In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.27 ($6,093.17).
UP Global Sourcing Company Profile
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
