UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 1.2%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.12 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.03). 43,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 123,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,192.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.46%. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.27 ($6,093.17).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

