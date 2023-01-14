Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 4,466,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,637,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.32.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

