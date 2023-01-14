Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.08. 455,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 432,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
