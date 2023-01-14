Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.08. 455,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 432,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

