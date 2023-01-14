WAX Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $135.61 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,794,117 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,334,441,112.664898 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05221156 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,731,705.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

