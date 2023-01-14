WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.13. 20,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 45,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

