Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 4.5%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 3,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,104% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

