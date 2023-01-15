Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $41,163.10 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

