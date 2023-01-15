Ardor Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.62 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080249 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00060709 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011188 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024602 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
