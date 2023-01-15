Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $122.72 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $55.20 million and $122.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004322 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,425,332 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

