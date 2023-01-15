Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Audius has a market capitalization of $181.16 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

