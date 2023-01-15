Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $170.71 million and $2.55 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,459,696.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

