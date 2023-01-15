Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $121,323.54 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $121,323.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00256895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00102834 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00059819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

