Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.74 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00022331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and $124,823.44 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00417228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00830109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00595765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00213604 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,204,722 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.