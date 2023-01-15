Electroneum Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $47,839.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002712 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00012837 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,302,267 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
