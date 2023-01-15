FlatQube Trading Up 65% This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and $12,957.09 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00008780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded up 65% against the US dollar.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.68852274 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,700.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

