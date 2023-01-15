Frax Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $33.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

