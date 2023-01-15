G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,339.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00060442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

