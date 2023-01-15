Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 23.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $143.32 million and $20.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.81 or 0.00051011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,261,425 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

