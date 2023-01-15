Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.07 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $124.07 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004288 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,310,025 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

