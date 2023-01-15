Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $680,696.75

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $65.22 million and $680,696.75 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.