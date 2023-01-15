Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 61.5% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $44.98 million and $46.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,344,608 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

