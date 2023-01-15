Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Request has a market cap of $100.26 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00233547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09870688 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,110,096.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.