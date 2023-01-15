Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,081,467,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,729,745,966 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

