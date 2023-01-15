Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.51 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $116.18 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
