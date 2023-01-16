Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.51. 217,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.