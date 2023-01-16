Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $28,300.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004790 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004073 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

