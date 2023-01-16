Acumen Capital Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.80.

TSE:CJT traded up C$2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$119.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.74. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

