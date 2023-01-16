Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
ADMP stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.