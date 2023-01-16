Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

ADMP stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

